UWM (NYSE:UWMC) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Critical Contrast

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UWM alerts:

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.51 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UWM and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 8 2 0 2.20 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

UWM presently has a consensus price target of $7.16, indicating a potential upside of 64.22%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Farmhouse (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.