US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,725,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

