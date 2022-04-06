UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

URGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,742. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

