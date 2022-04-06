UREEQA (URQA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,135.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $11,135.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

