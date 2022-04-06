Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,939,314. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.