Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.55.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Upstart stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.