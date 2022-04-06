Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Upstart stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

