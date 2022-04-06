UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
UPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
