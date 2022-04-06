Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 128,503 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

