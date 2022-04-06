Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.89 and last traded at $105.00. 16,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,397,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,405 shares of company stock worth $14,378,974. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

