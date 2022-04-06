Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $108.64

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.64, but opened at $99.02. Unity Software shares last traded at $94.43, with a volume of 103,065 shares.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

