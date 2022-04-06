United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

