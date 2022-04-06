United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $204.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $861.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $933.53 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $984.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

