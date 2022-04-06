UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

UNF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

