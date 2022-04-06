Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Unico American shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

