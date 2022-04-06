Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Unico American shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02.
About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)
