Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $4.66 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $359.93 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,999.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00793481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00208390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

