Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.