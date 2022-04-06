UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

