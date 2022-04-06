UBS Group Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,019.17.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

