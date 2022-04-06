UBS Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,091.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $961.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

