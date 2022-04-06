UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €44.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.86 ($42.70).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €20.79 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.89. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($41.07).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

