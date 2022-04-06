Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.70. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

