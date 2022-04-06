U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 25th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

