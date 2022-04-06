Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

