Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,222,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,940,988 shares.The stock last traded at $51.99 and had previously closed at $50.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

