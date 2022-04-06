Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.35. Tuya shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 5,839 shares.
TUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
