TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 361.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 82.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

