Truist Financial Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

