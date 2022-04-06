TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Down 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

