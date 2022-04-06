Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

