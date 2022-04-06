Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 135

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TTBXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock remained flat at $$4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

