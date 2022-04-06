Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 282 ($3.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.35).

BBOX opened at GBX 248.40 ($3.26) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 183.50 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

