Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.85

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 138222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

The company has a market capitalization of C$921.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

