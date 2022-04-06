Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Traton has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.