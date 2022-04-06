Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

