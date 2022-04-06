Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
