Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $432.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

