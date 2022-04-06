Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

