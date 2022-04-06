Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PYPL opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

