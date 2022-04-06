Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,621 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.00. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 11.58 and a one year high of 20.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.