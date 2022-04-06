TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,680%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 688,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

