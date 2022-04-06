Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TSEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.18. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 761,415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

