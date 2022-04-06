Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TORXF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 17,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.