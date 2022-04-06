Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TORXF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 17,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.