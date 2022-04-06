Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$23.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

