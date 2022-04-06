Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,713,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.41.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilray by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tilray by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

