Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
TLRY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,713,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.41.
TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.
Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.