Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

