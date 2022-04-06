Thomas C. Chow Sells 866 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
