Thomas C. Chow Sells 866 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

