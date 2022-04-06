THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $5.25 on Top Exchanges

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00036013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00105553 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

