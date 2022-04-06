Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 7,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 819,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.