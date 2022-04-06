The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 127,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

