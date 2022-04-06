The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $288,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

DIS opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.