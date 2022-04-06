The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

